Avengers: Infinity War becomes biggest UK movie of all time

Today Marvel Studios’ AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has become the biggest superhero movie of all time within the UK and Ireland with an estimated total box office of £60M after its third weekend of release.



The film, which has had audiences rushing to cinemas globally to see the biggest ensemble of characters put together on screen, overtakes previous number one The Dark Knight Rises which made a total of £56.3M at the UK box office. AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR released on April 26th has, in only 18 days, broken all superhero records and become the movie not to miss this year. The result follows Marvel Studios’ recent phenomenon Black Panther which has made over £50M in the UK and Ireland. Next up from Marvel Studios’ is the highly anticipated return to the big screen of the world’s smallest but mightiest superhero Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp on August 3rd 2018.



AVENGERS: INFINTY WAR is an unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spans the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It became the biggest ever opening for a film at the global box office and has had high praise from audiences and critics worldwide with a total box office to date of $1.6M globally making it already the fifth biggest film of all time worldwide. Opening in China this weekend the film made an estimated $200M – the second biggest opening ever within the country. The film brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

