Helen Mirren sprains wrist in Cannes tumble

Dame Helen Mirren has suffered a sprained wrist after taking a tumble in Cannes, France.

The beloved British actress was leaving a Cannes Film Festival interview on Martinez Beach on Saturday morning (12May18) when she tripped on the boardwalk and fell forward.

Aides moved quickly to help the 72-year-old to her feet, and she was able to laugh off the fall as she continued to make her way off the beach in her white outfit and shiny purple leather coat.

According to TMZ.com, Mirren later told reporters she had hurt her wrist during the unfortunate incident, although she assured them she was fine.

The Queen star previously fell in front of the Cannes cameras in 2016, at the premiere of The Unknown Girl, while in 2015, she tripped on the red carpet as she attended the launch of her movie Woman in Gold at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

Despite the tumble, Mirren has some good news to celebrate - her new project, Berlin, I Love You, has been picked up for distribution by Saban Films officials.

The movie, made up of a collection of 10 romantic shorts set in the German capital, is part of the franchise including 2008's New York, I Love You, and Paris, I Love You in 2006. The Berlin edition also features Keira Knightley, Luke Wilson, Diego Luna, Jenna Dewan, and Jim Sturgess, while former Glee star Dianna Agron serves as one of the directors, alongside Josef Rusnak, Til Schweiger, Peter Chelsom, and Mechanic: Resurrection filmmaker Dennis Gansel.