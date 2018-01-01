American bishop to give address at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his American bride-to-be Meghan Markle have invited the head of the Episcopal Church to deliver the sermon at their upcoming royal wedding.

Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the first African-American leader of the U.S. branch of the Anglican Communion, has accepted the opportunity to play a key role in the couple's nuptials at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England on 19 May (18).

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding," a representative for Kensington Palace announced on Twitter on Saturday (12May18).

In a statement, Curry wrote, "The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

The move is a break from royal custom, as wedding addresses are traditionally given by senior members of the Church of England.

However, its leader, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, has welcomed the inclusion of Curry at the highly-anticipated ceremony, which he will officiate.

"I'm thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked Bishop Michael Curry to preach at their wedding," he declared on Twitter. "@PB_Curry is a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ."

Markle, who was raised as a Protestant, was baptised in the Anglican Church, as required by royal rules, in a private ceremony in London in March (18).

Meanwhile, representatives at Buckingham Palace have shared the first images of Queen Elizabeth II's Instrument of Consent, required by law to formally grant her "dearly beloved grandson" Prince Harry permission to wed former actress Markle.

The elaborate handwritten document, which was issued in March (18), bears the monarch's signature, and features nods to the couple's heritage, including details from Prince Harry's family arms, and a rose, the national flower of the U.S., beside two golden poppies, the state flower of Meghan's native California.

The Instrument of Consent will be presented to the couple after becoming husband and wife.