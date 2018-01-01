David Beckham eager to star in next Deadpool movie

Retired soccer icon David Beckham has won Josh Brolin's backing to land a role in the next Deadpool movie.

The former England ace recently teamed up with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to shoot a tongue-in-cheek promo for the upcoming Marvel sequel, in which the actor, dressed up as his cheeky anti-hero character, shows up on David's doorstep to apologise for poking fun at his high voice in the original 2016 release.

"You ever heard David Beckham speak? It's like he mouth-sexed a can of helium," Ryan, in character as Deadpool, joked.

Beckham joined Reynolds and Brolin for a joint interview on Britain's The Graham Norton Show on Friday (11May18), and the sportsman teased the chat by sharing a snap of the group on Instagram.

"Join me tonight on the @thegrahamnortonshow with this great line up!," he captioned the picture.

Brolin has since commented on the post, suggesting the Brit expands his acting credentials with a part on a future film in the comic book franchise.

"@davidbeckham I think you've earned your way as the lead in any other Deadpool movies we do from here on out," he remarked, an idea Beckham was fully onboard with.

"I mean it's exactly why I agreed to do the skit @joshbrolin...," David replied, referencing the new Deadpool 2 ad.

Nudging Ryan to take note, he added, "It would be rude to not include me @vancityreynolds".

Ryan has yet to respond to the big hint, but David's casting won't be completely out of the ordinary - the athlete previously scored small parts in pal Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword in 2017, and his The Man from U.N.C.L.E. remake in 2015.

However, it's not yet known if Ryan will be reprising his role as the foul-mouthed mercenary for another sequel. He recently admitted he was hesitant about turning the films into a trilogy because he wasn't sure the storyline would work.

"I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3, I really don't," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that."

Deadpool 2 hits movie theatres this week (ends18May18).