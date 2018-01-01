Avengers: Infinity War easily crushes competition at North American box office

Avengers: Infinity War is continuing to destroy the competition by earning its third week atop the North American box office.

The Marvel blockbuster, starring the likes of Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, and Josh Brolin, added another $61.8 million (£45.6 million) to its haul to maintain pole position on the chart.

It's now taken $547.8 million (£404.5 million) in North America alone, boosting its current worldwide earnings to $1.6 billion, thanks to a massive $200 million (£147.7 million) opening in China.

The continued success has helped the ensemble action epic become the fifth highest-grossing film in global box office history, and the most popular superhero release to date.

Infinity War replaces 2012's The Avengers in the all-time top five, as it eyes Jurassic World's $1.671 billion take in fourth place. Avatar leads the poll with $2.788 billion, ahead of Titanic at two with $2.187 billion, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at three with $2.068 billion.

Back in the North American chart, Melissa McCarthy's new Life of the Party comedy, her latest collaboration with her filmmaker husband Ben Falcone, is a distant second with $18.5 million (£13.7 million), while Gabrielle Union's thriller, Breaking In, places third with $16.5 million (£12.2 million), higher than most industry expectations.

Meanwhile, Anna Faris' new Overboard remake is at four in its second weekend on release, and John Krasinksi and Emily Blunt's horror film A Quiet Place continues to draw audiences more than a month after its launch, rounding out the new top five at five.