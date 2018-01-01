Harrison Ford surprises Alden Ehrenreich during interview

Star Wars icon Harrison Ford surprised new Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich when he gatecrashed a recent TV interview.

The 28-year-old, who takes on the iconic character in new movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, was chatting to Entertainment Tonight when he was interrupted by a familiar face.

Harrison, who originally depicted the pilot and smuggler in the sci-fi saga, was accompanied by the film's director Ron Howard as he jokingly told Alden to "get out of my chair (and) get out of my life".

"You're kidding me!" the young actor exclaims in the video, as they shake hands before warmly hugging.

"I was just in the neighbourhood," the 75-year-old quipped.

Harrison was notably absent from the world premiere of Solo on Thursday (10May18), but Alden insisted that the veteran Star Wars actor enjoyed the spin-off movie.

"It's just such a huge deal to have him really genuinely love it," Alden explained. "He really genuinely enjoyed the film."

The pair hit it off when Alden landed the coveted role of a young Han Solo, and they were spotted enjoying lunch together in January, 2017.

Alden insists Harrison has been nothing but supportive: "Right before we started shooting, I wanted to talk to Harrison, just to kind of pay respect and have him give us the blessing for the film," Alden said. "So we had lunch, I guess, two years ago (sic), and he was really encouraging and really supportive, and then we went off and shot the film."

The rising star was discovered by none other than legendary director Steven Spielberg, who was introduced to the actor in an unusual way.

"He was in a bat mitzvah video that my daughter acted with him in for their best friend," the Oscar-winning filmmaker said in 2016. "They showed me the video and I loved it and I got him an agent. That's sort of how it all began."

Spielberg added: "He was so funny in this video, I thought, 'I have found the next really funny comedian.' But most of his choices have been in drama and people don't know how really funny he is."

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released on 25 May (18).