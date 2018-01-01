Channing Tatum wishes ex Jenna Dewan a happy Mother's Day

Channing Tatum took to Instagram to wish estranged wife Jenna Dewan a happy Mother's Day on Sunday (13May18).

In a video uploaded onto his Instagram Story, the 38-year-old actor paid tribute to his own mother and Jenna, the mother of his four-year-old daughter Everly.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody. Jenna, Happy Mother’s Day, baby. Momma, Happy Mother’s Day, hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys,” he said in the footage.

Channing and Jenna stunned the world in April when they announced they'd decided to split after nine years of marriage. Jenna has since dropped the Tatum from her double-barrelled surname and both she and Channing are attempting to move on with their lives.

The Step Up star wasn't the only famous face to take to social media to pay tribute to loved ones on Mother's Day. Dwayne Johnson, who recently became a father for the third time after girlfriend Lauren Hashian gave birth to daughter Tiana, penned an epic tribute to his other half, which included him writing: "I'm in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis."

After listing said accomplishments and praising Lauren's songwriting career, Dwayne concluded his post: "And finally - of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner - she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up - you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around."

The U.S. holiday wasn't enjoyed by everyone, however. Former Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, whose mother Carrie Fisher died in December 2016, reflected that in a post on her social media, sharing a throwback picture of herself and her Star Wars actress mum.

"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother's Day today. We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it," she wrote.