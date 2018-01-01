Ron Howard: 'A Willow follow-up could be in the pipeline'

Thirty years after the release of Willow, Ron Howard has begun discussing a sequel.

In the 1988 fantasy flick, Warwick Davis starred as title character Willow, a reluctant farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby, Elora Danan, from a tyrannical queen.

The film, which also starred Val Kilmer, has become something of a cult classic over the years, and now director Ron has excited fans with talk of a new Willow.

"I don't want to give away too much, but there is a little talk of Willow," he teased in a chat with ComicBook.com. "We wouldn't call it Willow 2, I think it would focus a lot on Elora Danan, although Willow would have to be significantly involved.”

Since helming the movie three decades ago, actor and filmmaker Ron has become one of the most respected directors in Hollywood, winning two Oscars for A Beautiful Mind and earning a further two nominations for Frost/Nixon.

He’s been kept busy recently with Solo: A Star Wars Story, after taking over directing duties from Chris Miller and Phil Lord in 2017.

The highly-anticipated Star Wars spin-off hits cinemas later this month (May18), with Ron admitting his work on Willow informed some of his decisions on Solo.

"I thought about that movie a lot as I was working on Solo because there are certain scenes, especially around some of the Madmartigan (Kilmer’s character in Willow) stuff, was reminiscent of a character with that kind of swagger and bravado,” he shared. “And also some of the humour around some of the action in Willow was something I inspired to get into Solo."