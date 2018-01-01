NEWS Meghan Markle's dad 'will apologise' over staged paparazzi pics Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan Markle's dad Thomas will privately apologise to his daughter and Prince Harry for allegedly staging paparazzi shots in the run-up to the royal wedding, according to his son.



In a report by The Mail on Sunday, Thomas Markle Snr. was accused of secretly teaming up with Los Angeles-based photographer Jeff Rayner to fake lucrative pictures of himself preparing for the big day.



His son, also called Thomas, has now told the Daily Mail his father is "deeply embarrassed" by the expose, and will apologise to the couple in private before the wedding, when he is set to walk his daughter down the aisle.



Thomas Jr. also came to his dad's defence, saying the family had been experiencing "intense pressure" ever since Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in November (17).



In the Mail on Sunday story, it was revealed that shots of Thomas Snr. sold as candid snaps, such as ones showing him looking at news reports about his daughter's wedding on a computer and getting measured for a suit for the ceremony, had been staged.



According to surveillance footage and witnesses statements, the 73-year-old and Rayner showed up together at an Internet cafe and took photos for around 10 minutes before leaving together.



The duo also went to a tailor shop to fake pictures of Meghan's dad getting a suit fitted, but the store was closed, so they asked a teenager working at the party shop next door to take Thomas' measurements. Thomas provided the measuring tape to be used in the pictures.



"I just went along with it. I was telling him the measurements, but he didn't write them down or anything," staff member David Flores told the publication. "It was really strange."



Rayner reportedly received $135,000 (£99,000) from the staged shots, which surfaced shortly after Britain's royal family asked for paparazzi to leave Thomas Snr. alone, while his representatives also issued a similar statement to the press, saying requests for interviews and photoshoots were intruding on his privacy.



According to his son, Thomas will still give his daughter away during the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England on Saturday (19May18).

