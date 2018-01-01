Taraji P. Henson engaged

Taraji P. Henson is engaged to marry former sportsman Kelvin Hayden.

The Empire actress announced the news on Instagram on Monday (14May18) by sharing a close-up picture of the couple holding hands on top of a dinner table, and her diamond sparkler is clearly on display.

"I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! (crying with laughter emojis) #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS," followed by ring and lips emojis.

On the dining table besides their hands sits a plate which has "congratulations" written in chocolate sauce besides chocolate cake and chocolate-covered strawberries.

The previous day Kelvin had treated Taraji to matching gold bracelets, and she shared a picture of them holding hands while wearing them on Instagram with the caption, "#ForeverKindaLove," with more lips emojis.

The 47-year-old was first linked to the former American footballer, 34, in December 2015, after they were spotted holding hands on the beach while on vacation in Florida, but she didn't confirm the relationship until December (17).

"I'm happy in my personal life. Finally, it has happened to me!" she told Essence's Yes, Girl! podcast. "You know, I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy. I'm very, very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don't blast my info like that but I'm very happy."

Taraji is also mother to son Marcell, who turned 24 over the weekend, from her relationship with late high school sweetheart William Lamar Johnson.