Meghan Markle's sister Samantha: 'Staged pictures of dad were my idea'

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has admitted it was her idea for her father to take part in staged paparazzi shots that have caused a scandal worldwide.

Thomas Markle Snr. was accused of secretly working with Los Angeles based photographer Jeff Rayner on several staged shoots, showing him looking at news reports about Meghan's upcoming wedding to British royal Prince Harry on Saturday (19May18), working out and getting fitted for a suit for the big day.

Appearing on U.K. TV show Loose Women on Monday, Thomas' other daughter Samantha insisted that she had encouraged her dad to arrange the set up with Rayner in order to portray him to the world in a more positive light.

"I have to say I am entirely the culprit," she admitted. "As we know the media can take very unflattering pictures of people on their casual days and take it way out of proportion. And I said (to my dad), 'The world has no idea that you're getting in shape, you're doing healthy things - they don't photograph you buying vegetables and PH water - they photograph you in as unflattering ways that they can'.

"So I said, 'You need to show the world that you're getting in shape and doing great healthy things'."

Samantha also hit back at claims that Thomas was paid for the pictures, insisting: "There was a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated. It was not. It was to benefit him and to benefit the royal family - that everyone looks good - and that they depict you as they are."

When she was pushed to clarify whether or not Thomas received any money for the shoot, Samantha said: "I have no idea but if he did I'm going to assume it was a pittance because they don't pay that much It was really so the world could see him doing the healthy things."

However, she did acknowledge that the situation has put Kensington Palace in an "awkward" situation, given that they had emailed the press just days earlier asking them to give Meghan's family privacy.

"I feel that the media have unfairly preyed on him so he, I think he's really been admirable about laying low and not speaking out," Samantha added. "I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light - I didn't feel that was being done. So I suggested the photographers show him as he is, doing positive things."

Concluding the interview, Samantha was asked if she would be watching the wedding on Saturday given that she hasn't received an invite, to which she replied: "Of course!"