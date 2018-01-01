NEWS Cate Blanchett joins Cannes Film Festival chief as he signs gender equality pledge Newsdesk Share with :







Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, and Ava DuVernay were all present as Cannes Film Festival chiefs signed a charter pledging gender parity on Monday (14May18).



The trio and French actress Lea Seydoux, who are all members of the jury at this year's event, with Cate acting as president, oversaw proceedings as Cannes director Thierry Fremaux and his colleagues Edouard Waintrop, Charles Tesson and Paolo Moretti formally promised to promote equality and greater inclusivity.



Festival bosses signed up to several pledges, including that they will compile statistics according to gender, that they will make the members of selection committees and programmers public, and to sign up to a schedule for equal representation on their executive bodies.



The pledge was drawn up by the French gender equality group 50/50 en 2020, along with members of the Time's Up movement. The same groups were behind a rally on the red carpet on Saturday, where 82 women, including Cate, Ava, Kristen and Lea, as well as Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard, Salma Hayek, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, walked in silence along the red carpet before stopping halfway up the steps to the entrance to the Palais des Festivals.



Only 82 films directed by women have been selected for the festival's prestigious Palme d'Or competition in its 71-year history, compared with 1,645 directed by men.



Saying he would transform the movie festival, Thierry told the Associated Press: "We hope that Cannes will welcome these new initiatives. We hope that it will reinforce the realisation that the world is not the same anymore. The world has changed. We must question our history and our habits."



Activists have also launched a U.S. version of the campaign, 50/50 by 2020, and have invited all film festival organisers around the world to sign up to their proposals.

