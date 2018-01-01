NEWS Jeff Daniels nursing broken wrist after horse fall on TV western set Newsdesk Share with :







Jeff Daniels and his Godless castmates are all recovering from horse-related injuries following accidents on the set of the acclaimed TV western.



The Dumb & Dumber star, who plays an armless villain in the drama, is still nursing a broken wrist - ironically on the arm his character loses - and admits no one on the set was left without some kind of fall injury.



Daniels, who took riding lessons from the guy who trains the mounted police in Canada before filming began, admits he had no idea he would have to be such a skilled horseman.



"I spent three months so that I could get up at the gallop," he tells Deadline. "It’s all rhythm and it’s all knowing that this 800-pound beast is liable to do anything at any moment, but if you can stay on, and you can start to look like you’re not scared of it, you find the rhythm of it; you go.



"But then you get there and it’s the Kentucky Derby, especially with 30 horses. Our first shot, first day, first morning, was coming up and over that ridge, and 30 horses riding down to that train, and then the train thing and all of that happens... We got 30 of us and maybe eight actors. Each actor has a wrangler on each side of him dressed as an outlaw, but their sole job is to save our a**. And the problem is the horses all think they’re in the Kentucky Derby; they all want to finish first.



"That’s a different gear than riding around in the corral... You could already see the ambulance coming around the camera. And you look back and one of the L.A. guys (actors) had flown off. Boom, hit his head, was laying on the ground."



Admitting co-stars Jack O'Connell and Michelle Dockery were also tossed off their horses, Jeff adds, "I broke my wrist. It’s still broke, actually... I lay the horse down, I hop on the horse and up he goes, and spins around... (and) threw me off, boom. I thought he tore my knee. (The director said), 'Jeff, we need one more take'.



"It worked in the corral, but the horse knows he’s not in a corral on the day. And sure enough on the second take he spun around, and you're in Santa Fe, but the horse can see Colorado and he was just going to go for it... And I’m going, 'I'm out of here'. I jumped and landed on the ground, and broke my wrist."



But the movie star isn't complaining, insisting he is having a lot of fun playing mean outlaw Frank Griffin: "The riding mostly went great, but it was just those one or two times. Everybody flew off... It’s going to happen. Even the wranglers are going, 'I got a bad shoulder, I got a bad elbow, I got a bad knee."

