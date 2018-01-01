Dwayne Johnson excited to make David Leitch collaboration dreams come true

Dwayne Johnson cannot wait to start shooting his Fast & Furious spin-off with director David Leitch because he's been wanting to work with the filmmaker for years.

The Atomic Blonde moviemaker officially signed on for the action blockbuster last month (Apr18), and on Sunday (13May18), Johnson shared a photo of himself with Leitch and his co-star Jason Statham, who will reprise his franchise character Deckard Shaw, alongside Dwayne as Luke Hobbs.

"HOBBS & SHAW," Dwayne began the lengthy caption. "Lotta fun w/ (with) my brothas (sic) @jasonstatham & director, @davidmleitch in our production meeting."

He went on to reveal he and Jason share a playful partnership, often trading tongue-in-cheek insults, all while Leitch "keeps his poker face knowing he's gonna have the time of his life directing our film".

"Been wanting to work with David for years now," Dwayne admitted. "Very talented and knows how to create and shoot bad a**, cool and FUN characters. He directed JOHN WICK, ATOMIC BLONDE and next week his new movie, DEADPOOL 2 looks to be huge with audiences worldwide."

Promising fans the offshoot project will be worth the wait, he continued, "We have a lot of fun surprises in store with our movie and what an opportunity for us to smartly build out our beloved Fast and Furious franchise with our spinoff.

"We're pumped to shoot and most importantly, THANK YOU FANS for all the love, support and excitement.

Shooting starts this September!"

The upcoming film will reunite the actors onscreen after previously facing off in Furious 7, before their characters decided to work together in last year's (17) The Fate of the Furious.

Chris Morgan, who has written six of the previous Fast and Furious films, will write the new blockbuster's screenplay.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in July, 2019.