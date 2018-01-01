Studio officials planning Ms. Marvel movie

Movie bosses are planning to follow up the forthcoming Captain Marvel film with a standalone Ms. Marvel project.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that developing a blockbuster about the Muslim superhero is next on their production slate, once they've officially launched Oscar winner Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

"Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works," he told the BBC. "We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world."

Feige hasn't revealed further details about the future production, which will focus on 16-year-old shapeshifter Kamala Khan, but if it does come to fruition, her incarnation as Ms. Marvel will be one of the more recent creations to be brought to life onscreen.

Khan, as Ms. Marvel, was created by Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artist Adrian Alphona, and she made her first appearance in the August, 2013 edition of the Captain Marvel comic books. She went on to make history as the franchise's first Muslim character to land a solo series in February, 2014.

Khan, a Pakistani-American from New Jersey, takes on the alter ego after her idol, the original Ms. Marvel Carol Danvers, becomes Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson is currently shooting her comic book adaptation, which is set in the 1990s. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel will also feature Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, and Humans actress Gemma Chan.

It is set to premiere in March, 2019.