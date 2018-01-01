Taraji P. Henson: 'I allowed my proposal to be a surprise'

Taraji P. Henson "allowed" her proposal to be a surprise.

The Empire actress took to Instagram on Monday (14May18) to reveal that Kelvin Hayden, her boyfriend of three years, had popped the question. Detailing how the romantic situation played out, Taraji told U.S. TV show Extra that Kelvin had taken her to the Chicago restaurant where they had their first date, where he'd set up an entire scene for the proposal.

"He said, ‘My friend Ronald, it’s his birthday... he’s going to have a get-together in this little party room'," Taraji recalled her beau had said. "I go in the room and there’s a violinist... as I’m looking around the room... and the people started coming in... I started connecting the dots, and I turn around and he’s already on his knee. I just lost it!"

And while Taraji admits she was surprised by Kelvin asking her to be his wife, the Acrimony star admitted that she knew her beau had bought a ring.

"I already knew he was going to Dubai to get my ring. I knew, I just didn’t know when he was going to pop the question," she smiled. "To be quite honest, I allowed it to be a surprise, because I could have found out if I wanted to!"

But Taraji is pleased she let the proposal play out as it did, and added she's "very very happy". The 47-year-old also thrilled with the diamond Kelvin chose for her, adding to Entertainment Tonight: "It's perfect. It's not too big. It's not too gaudy. It's just perfect. He did great.”

The Hidden Figures star was first linked to the former American footballer, 34, in December 2015, after they were spotted holding hands on the beach while on vacation in Florida, but she didn't confirm the relationship until December (17).