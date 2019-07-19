Donald Glover: 'Working with Beyonce on The Lion King was intimidating'

Donald Glover found working with Beyonce on the live-action remake of The Lion King "a little intimidating".

The star of critically acclaimed drama Atlanta, who will soon be seen in the iconic role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Stars Wars Movie prequel, is the voice of the adult Simba, to Beyonce's Nala in the Jon Favreau-directed reboot of the 1994 Disney classic. The pair are best friends before Nala becomes Simba's wife in the beloved story, which also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

Now Glover, 34, who also records music under the nom de plume Childish Gambino, has admitted that working with the Formation singer made him more than a little nervous.

"We started recording some stuff and it's, you know, it's a little intimidating," the multi-hyphenate performer told Entertainment Tonight during a press junket for Solo. "(At least) from my point of view."

However, the 34-year-old performer explained that nerves aside, he feels really comfortable working on the project, "because everybody who's involved is a fan, and everybody who is involved knows it really well."

"They're like, 'So here are the lyrics,' and I'm like, 'I know the lyrics! Don't worry,'" Glover laughed. "I was in fourth grade when this came out."

And Glover had nothing but praise for the Lemonade hitmaker after seeing her perform.

"Just hearing her do it, it's been like, 'Man, this is a really special thing,'" he gushed.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John has revealed that he and Beyonce are working on an epic song for the end theme for the movie, and that as well as revamping four of the songs he and Tim Rice wrote for Disney's animated classic, Beyonce has asked them to create a new tune for her character Nala.

"There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original - Can You Feel The Love Tonight? Hakuna Matata, I Just Can’t Wait To Be King and Circle of Life - and then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyonce's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something," Sir Elton previously told The Sun. "It will be great to work with her."

Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King will begin hitting cinemas on 19 July, 2019.