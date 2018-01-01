Meghan Markle's dad: 'I want to walk my daughter down the aisle'

Meghan Markle's dad is still hoping he can walk his daughter down the aisle when she weds Prince Harry, despite reports suggesting he will not be attending the ceremony.

Thomas Markle had planned to give his actress daughter away at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England on Saturday (19May18), but on Monday he withdrew from the big day due to health reasons after suffering a heart attack on 8 May.

Reports suggested he was also embarrassed by the controversy he caused after posing for staged paparazzi photographs, which were published over the weekend.

Thomas is currently in the hospital after experiencing more chest pains following his heart attack, but if he is allowed to leave, he will fly to England to be with Meghan as she prepares to become a royal bride.

Meghan has reportedly reached out to her dad to express her concerns over his health, while assuring him she is not upset about the pictures, in which he was snapped checking out stories about the royal wedding online and trying on a suit.

And now he admits he wants to be part of his daughter's big day.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he tells TMZ. "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

Meanwhile, following the health drama and the uproar surrounding the photos, a Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement, reading: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."