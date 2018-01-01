Meghan Markle's dad set for major heart surgery on Wednesday

Meghan Markle's father has been forced to give up his dream of walking his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding, because he'll still be recovering from major heart surgery.

Thomas Markle will go under the knife early on Wednesday (16May18) in Los Angeles, and he has now been told he won't be fit to travel to England for Saturday's (19May18) ceremony.

"They (doctors) will go in and clear a blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," he tells TMZ.

The surgery comes a week after Thomas suffered a heart attack. He checked himself back into the hospital on Tuesday (15May18) after complaining of chest pains.

Markle initially decided on Monday he would not be attending the wedding, but by Tuesday morning, he had changed his mind and was hopeful he'd be able to make it to his daughter's big day, when she ties the knot with Prince Harry.

It's not yet known who will escort the bride-to-be down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the highly-anticipated ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace officials have announced Prince Harry and his new wife will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple on 22 May (18), just three days after their wedding.

The newlyweds, who plan to enjoy a honeymoon at a later date, will join Harry's dad, Prince Charles, at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, held in honour of his upcoming 70th birthday.

Guests at the special gathering will include members of various patronages, military affiliations, and charity organisations, while the event, held on the first anniversary of the terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, will also pay tribute to the emergency service personnel who responded to the tragedy, which cost 23 fans their lives.