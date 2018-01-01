Zoe Saldana: 'Marvel women came up with all-female film idea at photo shoot'

Zoe Saldana and her fellow female Marvel stars developed the idea of a women-driven spin-off at a recent photoshoot.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright and her director Ryan Coogler recently raved about the idea of an all-female blockbuster, and now Zoe, who portrays Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, reveals she and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson first came up with the concept when they were hanging out with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tessa Thompson and Scarlett Johansson.

Zoe tells Women's Health magazine, “We were getting to know each other, and it became this lovefest. We started feeling bolder, braver, and super inspired, and it was decided: Marvel should have all-female-cast movies!"

"The energy came from connecting with each other, from being fearless and saying, ‘You know, we’re going to talk about what we truly feel', versus staring each other down like we’ve always been encouraged to do as women," she continues, "and it is important that we have an all-female movie. Our girls need it. Our boys need it. We need it!”

Zoe, a mother of three boys, reveals she and the other actresses accosted Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shortly after the concept emerged, when he joined them on the set of the photoshoot.

"He was very overwhelmed, because we were all talking at the same time, with all this energy," she laughs. "We wouldn’t let him leave!”

Feige hasn't confirmed an all-female Marvel spinoff is in the works yet, but he has teased fans about another exciting project in development, telling BBC News on Monday (14May18) studio bosses are working on Ms. Marvel, an alter-ego of comic book character Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American superhero from New Jersey.

"Ms. Marvel... is definitely sort of in the works," he said. "(She is) another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel. We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world."

Captain Marvel reaches U.S. theatres next spring (Mar19) and Priyanka Chopra is currently the fan favourite to play Ms. Marvel.