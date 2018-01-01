Meghan Markle's mum touches down in London

Meghan Markle's mother has landed in London to help her daughter prepare for her royal wedding to Prince Harry this weekend.

Doria Ragland was photographed arriving at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (16May18), just three days before Meghan and Harry exchange vows at Windsor Castle in England.

The mother of the bride was met at the airport by Harry's assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, who has been assigned as Meghan's new aide, and one piece of luggage appeared to hint at the outfit she had chosen for her daughter's big day - a Burberry garment bag.

According to People.com, Doria was whisked off to be reunited with Meghan and spend time with her future son-in-law in the lead up to the wedding.

The yoga instructor and social worker has been given the role of accompanying the bride in the car ride from Cliveden House Hotel, where mother and daughter will stay on the eve of the nuptials, to St. George's Chapel on the castle grounds.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle, who divorced Doria when the former actress was a child, had been due to walk the 36-year-old down the aisle for the ceremony, but he was forced to pull out on Tuesday (15May18) as he prepared to check into hospital for surgery following a recent heart attack.

It's not yet known who will take Thomas' place.

The news of Doria's arrival emerges hours after Kensington Palace officials announced Prince Harry's niece, Princess Charlotte, will serve as a bridesmaid, while her big brother, Prince George, will act as page boy.

Charlotte and George are the two older children of Harry's brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Their youngest, Prince Louis, who was born last month (Apr18), will not be in attendance at the wedding.