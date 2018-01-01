Jason Statham apologises after recording emerges of him making 'homophobic slurs'

Jason Statham has apologised after allegedly making "homophobic slurs" during a rant on the set of 2015 movie Wild Card.

According to The Blast, Statham used the slurs during a row with longtime producing partner Steve Casman, which was recorded by a man called R.J. Cipriani, who worked as a consultant on the gambling film.

Apparently, Cipriani contacted Statham last year (17) and made him aware of the existence of the recording. While Statham insists he doesn't remember the argument or using the term "f**king f*gs", he has issued a statement apologising nevertheless.

"Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago," the statement read. "I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments.

"However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologise. Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future."

Statham's team are also said to be looking into where they stand legally following Cipriani's revelation that he possesses the recording. They told The Blast that anything said by the actor was a private conversation that should never have been recorded, and taping the exchange also goes against New Orleans' Electronic Surveillance Act - "which bars the recording, interception, use or disclosure of any oral or telephonic communication by means of any mechanical or electronic device without the consent of at least one party to the conversation."

Wild Card, which also starred Sofia Vergara and Stanley Tucci, was filmed in New Orleans.