Sarah Hyland declares her love for new boyfriend

Actress Sarah Hyland gave her boyfriend Wells Adams extra reason to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday (15May18) after officially declaring her love for the reality star.

The couple went public with its relationship last autumn (17), and as radio DJ Wells prepared to turn 34 this week, Sarah decided it was time to utter, "I love you".

The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her man, alongside a photo of a smiling Sarah leaning into Wells, captured shortly after the romantic moment.

"This picture was taken three days after three words were exchanged," she wrote, referring to "I love you". "My smile has only grown, my heart has only deepened, and my world has only gotten better ever since."

Addressing the birthday boy directly, she gushed, "You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy. Happy Birthday Llama!"

Sarah, 27, also called him "my person" in the accompanying hashtag.

The stars stepped out together for the first time in October (17), weeks after the actress exchanged flirty Twitter posts with Nashville, Tennessee resident Wells, who shot to fame as a contestant on dating show The Bachelorette in 2016.

They have since spent a number of major holidays together, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, all while remaining long-distance lovers.

Sarah, who is based in Los Angeles, recently revealed they have managed to keep their chemistry alive by making an extra effort to avoid being apart for more than a couple of weeks.

"I think the longest we've gone without seeing each other is like, two to three weeks, because five days is already too much for us," she told People.com. "So we always try to make sure to see each other. I don't think it's hard if the love is there."