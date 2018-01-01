Emilia Clarke had 'best night' of her life at Brad Pitt auction

Emilia Clarke had the "best night of her life" watching Brad Pitt bid to watch Game of Thrones with her during a charity auction.

The Ocean's Eleven star became involved in a bidding war for the chance to hang out and watch Emilia's TV show with the British actress during an auction at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala in Los Angeles in January (18).

Brad, who was reportedly egged on by Leonardo DiCaprio, kept bidding until the price reached $150,000 (£111,000), so he was ultimately beaten by a husband and wife duo who eventually paid $160,000 (£119,000) for the date with Emilia, who reportedly giggled throughout the auction.

The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the cult fantasy drama, has now opened up about the experience on The Graham Norton Show, calling it the "best night" of her life.

"There was an auction for a charity do that I was asked to take part in so I offered time with myself and as the bidding started I realised Brad Pitt was trying to buy me," she recalled. "I looked across the room and he had his paddle up! Sadly, he was outbid and it didn't work out."

The 31-year-old appeared on the show, which airs on Friday (18May18), to promote her new movie Solo: A Star Wars Story alongside her co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They had recently been to the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the film, and they tried to track down the best parties while there.

"We just kept knocking on doors to find out where the party was. We knocked on a few until we found the right one. We'd already gatecrashed one of Stella McCartney's!" she joked.

The Me Before You star also recalled dancing with giant Wookiee warrior Chewbacca on the set of the Star Wars spin-off, adding, "We had a dance-off under the Millennium Falcon to gangster rap. It turned into a dance-off between Chewwy and Phoebe."

"We were grinding for ages and no one took any notice," Phoebe added.