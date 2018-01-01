George Clooney hoping to rush back from Italy for royal wedding - report

George Clooney and his wife Amal will reportedly join the celebrity guests at the royal wedding in Windsor, England on Saturday (19May18).

Over 600 people have been invited to the St. George's Chapel affair, and a source close to human rights lawyer Amal insists she will be there - and her husband is trying to make it.

"George is planning to go, but he’s filming in Italy," the source tells Entertainment Tonight, "and it depends on his schedule."

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle and Amal share the same London hairdresser, Miguel Perez, and he recently told the Daily Mail the two have become friends.

"Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here," he said. "I do her colour, her cut and her styling."

However, Perez recently denied reports suggesting he would be taking care of the former actress' hair on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, the royal bride's father has saluted Prince Charles for stepping up and agreeing to walk his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding, insisting it's an honour to be replaced by England's future king.

Thomas Markle has been forced to pull out of Meghan's big day after undergoing major heart surgery earlier this week (beg14May18), and on Friday, he opened up about the news the groom Prince Harry's dad will step in for him.

"I'm honoured and grateful," he told TMZ, explaining his daughter and her future husband called him to officially let him know of their decision.

Markle also told the outlet he'll be watching the royal wedding live on TV "in a secluded place with friends".

He hopes to be well enough to visit Harry and Meghan in the U.K. "in the near future".

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William thrilled well wishers gathered outside Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding on Friday by stepping out to greet them. The royals shook hands and chatted to the crowds on the eve of Harry’s big day.