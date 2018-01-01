Paul Bettany 'begged' Ron Howard for a role in new Star Wars film

Paul Bettany won his role in the new Star Wars movie by begging director Ron Howard for a part via Twitter.

The Brit sent his old pal a tweet after learning Ron had taken over Solo: A Star Wars Story from fired filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and straight up asked for a role.

Paul shared a screenshot of the tweet during an appearance on America's The Tonight Show on Thursday (17May18). It read: "Have you ever spent long winter evenings wondering why you’re not in the Star Wars franchise? I have", and prompted Howard's response: "I’ll get back to you."

And Bettany revealed his A Beautiful Mind director was as good as his word.

"Ron Howard is the sweetest man in the world and he will lie and say, 'Paul's the only guy for the job', and the truth is I kinda texted him, begging...," the star recalled.

"He got back to me and two weeks later I was flying over to be in Star Wars. I was walking down this spiral staircase in, like, an intergalactic space yacht, and I was, like, some super gangster and an R2 unit went by with champagne flutes on its head and I was six years old again. It was amazing."

Bettany plays villainous Dryden Vos in the new Star Wars movie, which hits cinemas next week (25May18). The film serves as a prequel to the Star Wars adventures and features Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover as young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian.