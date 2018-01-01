Raishma: 'Ralph & Russo have won the bridal gown lottery by designing Meghan's dress'

Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle in a Ralph & Russo wedding gown because the outfitters have made her look great in the past, according to bridal dress designer Raishma.

The British couture expert, who trained under Princess Diana's wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel and has created outfits for princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, among others, will be a big part of the royal wedding on Saturday (19May18), after working with the bride and groom-to-be's pal Cassie Lokko on her look.

And she can't wait to see the former actress in her Ralph & Russo splendour, insisting the fashion house has won the "bridal gown lottery" by becoming Meghan's choice for her big day.

"Meghan wore a Ralph & Russo gown for her engagement, therefore she has worked with the designers before, allowing her to feel comfortable with them and trust them," Raishma tells WENN. "She clearly loves their creative aesthetic.

"I suspect there has been a lot of planning stretching back to before the engagement. The Ralph & Russo team are highly trained in couture and, as a couture trained designer myself, I can imagine they have been meticulous about detail, cut and embellishment. Even down to how the lighting in the chapel will bounce off the beading and crystals, nothing will be left to chance."

And the designer feels sure Meghan has probably had more of a hand in the wedding gown design than most royal brides.

"She has an excellent eye for style, probably much more than the Duchess of Cambridge, and so I am not surprised she has gone with Ralph & Russo, they are the perfect pair to create an elegant gown that is still fashion forward and yet will get the royal seal of approval," the atelier says.

"It will be a dramatic affair, no doubt. Ralph and Russo create incredible bridal silhouettes - stunning long, embellished trains and fairytale boned bodices with very exciting layered skirting. I think this is as near as we will get to that magical impact we all experienced when seeing Princess Diana’s gown for the first time. I imagine Meghan’s dress will be embroidered in handmade thread work and embellished with pearls or Swarovski crystals."