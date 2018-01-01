Jack Osbourne's wife files for divorce

Jack Osbourne's wife has petitioned for a divorce.

Lisa Stelly Osbourne filed the documents in court in Los Angeles on Friday (18May18), according to The Blast.

The couple wed in 2012 and share three children together. Their youngest daughter, Minnie Theodora, was born in February (18).

The new dad, who is the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the child, who was born in Los Angeles.

"Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad," Jack captioned a snap of his sleeping baby, wrapped in a blanket. Lisa shared the same picture on her social media page, and suggested the couple's family is now complete.

"The final member of my little girl squad," she wrote. "Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie".

Jack and Lisa are also parents to daughters Andy and Pearl.

Details about the couple's split have not been released, but the stars have struggled through a series of difficulties throughout their marriage - Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis shortly after they tied the knot, and in 2013, Lisa suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with a baby boy they had planned to name Theo.

Jack also opened up about briefly falling out with his mum over a rift with Lisa.

"I had to defend my wife against my mother at one point," he said. "My wife posted something on social media that mum took offence to, which is very rare because my mum really doesn't get offended by much... So a little mini war kicked off and I had to defend my wife to my mother, and it was a really intense time period and it kind of took a while to bounce back from."