David Emanuel urges royal bride Meghan to leave her gown until the last minute

The man behind Princess Diana's breathtaking wedding gown has urged Meghan Markle to avoid wearing her dress until minutes before she leaves for the ceremony on Saturday (19May18).

David Emanuel, who created Diana's fairytale outfit with his then-wife Elizabeth, can't wait to see the former actress in all her splendour at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, and he has a few style tips for the royal bride-to-be as she prepares to become Prince Harry's wife to avoid any pre-wedding mishaps.

"Put on the dress as late as possible and keep the bridesmaids in another room, because they do charging around," he tells Access Live.

And he also urges Meghan to check to make sure everything is fastened, buttoned and zipped to avoid any terrible wardrobe malfunction.

"Diana got dressed and it was like a military operation... it was very much tick, tick, tick, and just as Diana was about to go down the stairs, I said, 'Darling, did you check the double hook on your petticoat?'" he recalls. "She goes, 'No'. I had visions of when she's going down the aisle at St. Paul's Cathedral, this petticoat would just (fall off).

"So I (went) under the dress and I'm doing the hooks... and as I come out, Diana goes, 'David, have you met the Queen Mother?' and there she's standing."

Joking aside, Emanuel is convinced Markle will stun the fashion police on Saturday, adding, "You have the most stylish royal bride coming into this family... She's a beauty."

Meghan will reportedly wear a Ralph & Russo gown on her big day, although some insiders believe Stella McCartney has been hired to design her wedding dress.