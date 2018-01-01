Sean Penn blames misleading media for death threats

Sean Penn has blamed media bosses for the death threats he received after speaking out against the Iraq War in 2002.

The outspoken Oscar-winning actor and activist was hammered by critics after his open letter condemning former President George W. Bush for getting involved in the armed conflict was published in The Washington Post, with the uproar only amplifying when the star made a bold trip to the Middle Eastern country.

“When I got back from that trip, if I was watching the news, I was persona non grata," Penn told Metallica rocker Lars Ulrich on his online radio show It's Electric. "I was (branded) a traitor. I was a communist. I was a socialist. I was an apologist for tyrannical dictators. I was whatever they (the press) decided to say that I was."

But the Mystic River star insists real people ignored the media storm and refused to treat him differently following his trip to Iraq, and the experience has forever changed his view of the press in America.

"I thought I was going to go out on the street in Memphis, Tennessee, and get shot, which is where I had flown to directly from Iraq," he shared, "(but people) were nice as could be."

Penn is convinced very little U.S. news is accurate because the bigwigs who are controlling things behind the scenes are doing so without the best interests of the public in mind.

“The media has not been very good at reflecting, or maybe has intentionally reflected, something other than what this country of people are, and this is where they’ve let us down,” he said. “This is even with other networks who try very hard to do it. We have to recognise at least this much, that even very talented journalists - caring, well-intended, responsible journalists and reporters - as long as the show they work for has commercial breaks, then those sponsors are going to guide (the issues)."

Penn has had his fair share of controversy throughout his career, most recently receiving backlash for his 2015 meeting with Mexican drug lord El Chapo in the jungles of Mexico for a controversial Rolling Stone article.