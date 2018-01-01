How Steven Soderbergh landed producer role on Bill & Ted Face the Music

Steven Soderbergh offered his services to the new Bill & Ted movie as soon as he read the script.

Bill and Ted, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, were last seen on the big screen in 1991’s Bogus Journey, a sequel to the original, Excellent Adventure, two years earlier.

Fans were whipped into a frenzy last week when it was announced the two actors were teaming up for a third instalment entitled Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson are back penning the script, with Ed revealing in an interview with Collider how he got Oscar winner Steven to board the project as executive producer.

“He is kind of like an overseer or consigliore (mafia adviser),” Ed smiled. “Having worked with him on (TV series) Mosaic I had such a great experience with him, and he’s so supportive of other filmmakers and so brilliant a person. I showed him the script and he said, ‘This has GOT to be made,’ with a capital G-O-T.

“He said if there’s anything I can do to help please let me know, and I said, ‘Hey man, if you can come onboard and just be part of the team. Be a consigliore, a Godfather in a way,’ and so that’s what he’s been. Just giving great advice. He’ll be there as a creative partner with us but he’s not gonna be on set or anything like that.”

While the shooting schedule has yet to be confirmed, Ed says that the team, which includes Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot, hope to start production when Keanu wraps on John Wick 3 later this year (18).