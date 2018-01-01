NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed Newsdesk Share with :







Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wed in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle in England.



After months of preparation, Meghan arrived at St George's Chapel by car shortly before 12pm on Saturday (19May18). Followed by 10 bridesmaids and page boys, including Harry's four-year-old nephew Prince George and three-year-old niece Princess Charlotte, Meghan walked up the steps of the church in an exquisite white dress with flowing train and long lace veil designed by Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller. She carried a small bouquet of white flowers and wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, made in 1932 and borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.



Meghan, 36, broke with tradition by walking part way down the aisle on her own, before being accompanied the rest of the way by her new father-in-law Prince Charles, as her own father Thomas Markle is suffering from health issues.



As Harry stood next to his brother and best man Prince William, Charles handed Meghan over at the altar. Once stood together, the 33-year-old could be seen whispering to his bride, stating the words, "You look amazing."



Dean of Windsor David Conner conducted the ceremony, U.S. Bishop Michael Curry made a passionate address, and the guests were treated to a gospel rendition of 1961 song Stand by Me by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.



Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated the marriage vows, with Harry and Meghan then exchanging wedding bands.



After being declared husband and wife, they signed the register and walked back down the aisle, passing by a group of 600 guests, including all three siblings of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.



Hollywood names in attendance included Elton John, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Priyanka Chopra, as well as Meghan's colleagues from the TV show Suits, such as Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Abigail Spencer, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams.



Following the service, Harry and Meghan will travel around Windsor Town in a horse-drawn carriage, providing an opportunity for members of the public to see them and join in with the celebrations.



Later in the afternoon, the couple will make their way to a reception host by Queen Elizabeth II, while select invitees will attend the evening reception at Frogmore House.



Harry and Meghan announced their engagement last November, after dating for around a year. They will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

