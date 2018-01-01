NEWS Patrick J. Adams celebrates with Suits co-stars ahead of Meghan Markle's wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Patrick J. Adams and his Suits co-stars celebrated with a "last supper" ahead of Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday (19May18).



The actor shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Friday night of his castmates Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer at Barn Restaurant in Ascot, Berkshire - just a few miles from the wedding venue - St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.



"The last supper #royalwedding," Patrick, 36, jokingly captioned the shot.



He later took to Twitter to share an emotional message to Meghan before he went to bed at luxury hotel Coworth Park.



"Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding," he tweeted.



Patrick was up early on Saturday preparing for the royal nuptials and also shared a heart-warming story about his family.



"70 years ago my grandparents, Patricia and Cedric Marsh were married in a small service in Windsor, England. Just found that out. Already getting misty..." he wrote.



He then shared a snap of Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland adorning the front page of British newspaper The Times on Instagram.



"I'm beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk," Patrick joked.



The Canadian actor flew into London with his Pretty Little Liars star wife Troian Bellisario on Thursday (17May18) and has been exploring the historical area of Windsor in the run-up to the big day.



Both Meghan and Patrick made their final appearance on Suits in the season seven finale during which their characters - Mike and Rachel - finally tied the knot.

