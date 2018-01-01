Jack Osbourne and wife Lisa 'disappointed' over divorce

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Osbourne "tried everything" to make their marriage work and are "disappointed" they are divorcing.

Lisa filed the documents in court in Los Angeles on Friday (18May18), according to The Blast, citing irreconcilable differences. Jack and Lisa reportedly separated on 4 May.

The mother-of-three filed for joint legal and physical custody of their three children - Pearl, six, Andy, three, and Minnie, three months - and also requested spousal support and for Jack to pay for her attorney's fees.

Jack and Lisa shared a joint statement on Instagram later on Friday, explaining the difficult decision to separate.

"Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on," they wrote in the statement that they shared on their respective accounts.

"So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work."

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that," the statement continued. "We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything."

The two added that they were "disappointed" to be separating but felt confident that they will continue to grow their relationship as co-parents and friends.

Lisa alluded to the split on her Instagram Stories on Friday, posting an image of an eye that was captioned: "The cream always rises to the top."

The pair exchanged vows in 2012 and welcomed the third and final addition to their all-girl brood - Minnie - in February.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jack and Lisa had problems at the start of their marriage, however, after having children their relationship seemed to improve.

"They seemed so happy," the source added.