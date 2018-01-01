Shoplifters swipes Palme d'Or at Cannes

Shoplifters and Spike Lee's hard-hitting race film BlacKkKlansman were the big winners at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony awards on Saturday (19May18).

Hirokazu Kore-Eda's Japanese drama picked up the coveted Palme d'Or, while Lee's movie was named the winner of the Grand Prize by jury chairman Cate Blanchett and her panel, which included filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Denis Villeneuve and actresses Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

Director Nadine Labaki took home the Jury Prize for her acclaimed film Capernaum, while 87-year-old movie icon Jean-Luc Godard was handed the Special Palme d’Or for Image Book.

The top acting awards went to Marcello Fonte (Best Actor for Dogman), and Samal Yeslyamova (Best Actress for My Little One), while Pawel Pawlikowski was named Best Director for Cold War.

Earlier this week Ali Abbasi's Border picked up the coveted Un Certain Regard prize at the festival and filmmaker Gaspar Noe claimed the Directors Fortnight award for Climax.

Benicio Del Toro's Un Certain Regard jury also handed out honours to Joao Salaviza and Renee Nader Messora for their film The Dead and the Others, while Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa was named Best Director for Donbass, and Victor Polster, who plays a transgender teen in Girl, picked up the Best Acting award prize.

His director, Lukas Dhont, collected the award on his young star's behalf, explaining the 16-year-old was "in school" and couldn't make it to Cannes.

Saturday's ceremony at the Grand Palais wrapped up the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, which began 10 days ago.

The full list of Saturday's awards is:

Palme d’Or

Shoplifters, directed by Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Grand Prize

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Jury Prize

Nadine Labaki - Capernaum

Special Palme d’Or

Jean-Luc Godard - Image Book

Best Actor

Marcello Fonte - Dogman

Best Director

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Best Screenplay

Alice Rohrwacher - Happy As Lazzaro & Nader Saeivar - 3 Faces

Best Actress

Samal Yeslyamova - My Little One

Camera d’Or

Girl, directed by Lukas Dhont

Short Film Palme d'Or

All These Creatures, directed by Charles Williams