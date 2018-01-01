Margot Robbie has been working on Harley Quinn movie for past three years

Margot Robbie has been working on a Harley Quinn movie for the past three years.

The Australian actress portrayed the character in 2016 DC Comics flick Suicide Squad, with Warner Bros. executives confirming earlier this year (18) that a spin-off movie titled Birds of Prey was in the works.

While filming isn't expected to start for several months, Margot has now shared that she first started pitching the new film concept when she was still shooting Suicide Squad.

"It was three years ago, half-way through 2015 when I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley," she told Collider. "Because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space."

Christina Hodson, who was recently picked to write Batgirl, is penning the script and Margot is producing the movie under her LuckyChap company, alongside Sue Kroll and Bryan Unkeless. They have tapped producer/director Cathy Yan to direct, and the star couldn't be more thrilled with the choice.

"It was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day, male, female, the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director. So, we’re very excited to dive into it," the 27-year-old smiled.

At present, Margot is promoting noir thriller Terminal, which was directed by Vaughn Stein and also stars Simon Pegg and Mike Myers. The project marked her first gig as a producer, and she found the experience to be hugely rewarding.

"(As) there wasn’t a studio we had to answer to, it was such a creatively, stimulating environment, because everyone got to do whatever they wanted, with limited resources as it is on a movie film for sure," she shared.