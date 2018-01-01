Oprah Winfrey changed royal wedding outfit 'at last minute'

Oprah Winfrey was forced to change her outfit for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding at the last minute, for fear of wearing the same colour as the bride.

The 64-year-old wore a blush pink Stella McCartney tiered dress for the royal wedding at St George's Chapel on Saturday (19May18) and finished her incredible outfit off with a feathered hat.

However, the talk show queen had to change her outfit with hours to spare as she was worried her original beige-coloured outfit would photograph too light.

"(I) realised Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too 'white' for a wedding," Oprah wrote on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that her outfit was redone at the last minute. "Her team did this overnite (sic). Hat is vintage @philiptreacy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day! #Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding #Lovedeveryminute."

She then further explained the fashion mishap in an accompanying video.

"I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dress-gate," she laughed. "Wrong colour! Now we've got the right colour. I think we're going to do OK. Thank you so much for the detail, and working all night. Thank you to the Stella McCartney team. Amen, amen, amen."

The guests were ferried to St George's Chapel on luxury coaches, and her friend Gayle King jokingly told CBS on Saturday that the talk show host was not happy at the type of transportation.

"I said, 'Oprah has to ride the bus?' Oprah is not a bus person. Has she been informed?!" Gayle laughed.