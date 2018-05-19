Meghan Markle wears Stella McCartney dress to wedding reception

Congratulations to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Ms. Meghan Markle wears a bespoke Stella McCartney high neck lily white gown in silk crepe to their Wedding evening Reception in Windsor. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/LMiskoeizU — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle wore a stunning Stella McCartney dress to her wedding reception on Saturday night (19May18).Meghan and her new husband Prince Harry left Windsor Castle after their formal marriage celebrations had ended, with a tuxedo-clad Harry driving them to an exclusive party at nearby Frogmore House in a blue E-type Jaguar Concept Zero car.The brunette beauty picked Stella to design her second gown, changing from her iconic creation by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller into a slinky white silk crepe halterneck with an open back for the night's festivities."I'm so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design," the designer told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.The 46-year-old, who also dressed Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey for the occasion, added that getting the opportunity to design the reception dress was "one of the most humbling moments" of her career.Meghan's hair was pinned up in a loose up-do by George Northwood after Hollywood stylist Serge Normant created her bridal hair for the ceremony. She also wore white Aquazzura shoes with baby blue soles - a nod to the British tradition of brides sporting something blue on their wedding day.Her dress may have been the centre of attention as she made her way to the evening reception, but it was the huge sparkler on her hand that surprised onlookers.The 36-year-old former actress debuted an incredible emerald-cut aquamarine ring on her right hand as she waved to photographers, which was later revealed to be a piece of jewellery that once belonged to Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.The happy couple picked just 200 guests to attend their evening reception, hosted by Harry's father Prince Charles.James Corden was chosen by Harry and Meghan to entertain the lucky guests, who were treated to an opulent sit-down dinner as best man Prince William delivered a cheeky speech to friends and family.Serena Williams was among the guests at the exclusive party and took to Instagram to share details of her floral Valentino dress that was designed especially for the Frogmore House event. The tennis ace had earlier posted videos of her and husband Alexis Ohanian on a luxury coach being taken to the bash on Instagram Stories.Meghan's close friend Priyanka Chopra also had an outfit change, ditching her structured lavender Vivienne Westwood suit for a nude, shimmery off-the-shoulder Dior gown for the party.