Deadpool 2 storms to the top of the U.S. box office with $125 million

The Deadpool sequel has scored the second-best opening for an R-rated movie in the U.S.

Deadpool 2 has picked up $125 million (GBP93 million) in its opening weekend at the North American box office, falling $7 million (GBP5.2 million) short of the record set by Deadpool in 2016.

It's also the second-best opening ever for a 20th Century Fox movie after Deadpool.

The sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds, shattered Thursday debut records at the U.S. box office, becoming the first R-rated movie to pass $18 million (GBP13.4 million) on its opening night.

Deadpool 2 easily beat out It, which raked in $13.5 million (GBP10 million) last year (17).

The sequel expanded to 4,349 theatres across North America on Friday (18May18), making it a record wide release for an R-rated title.

Meanwhile, according to Box Office Pro, Deadpool 2 has set a new overseas record for an R-rated movie, raking in an estimated $176.3 million (GBP131 million) outside of North America - that's $44 million (GBP32.6 million) more than the original Deadpool made overseas to set the mark.

The film is not expected to rule the global box office for long as the new Star Wars juggernaut, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is scheduled to hit cinemas in the U.S. and Canada this coming weekend (beg25May18).

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War drops a spot to two, falling just short of the $600 million (GBP445 million) mark overall following a fourth weekend $28.2 million (GBP21 million) haul at the box office, and Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen's new comedy Book Club debuts at three with $12.5 million (GBP9.3 million).

Melissa McCarthy's college comedy Life of the Party and Gabrielle Union's thriller Breaking In round out the top five, while Show Dogs, the Overboard remake, A Quiet Place, Rampage and RBG complete the new top 10.