Jodie Foster: 'Hollywood has a problem with female filmmakers'

Jodie Foster is adamant that Hollywood has a "problem" with women filmmakers.

As well as having a successful acting career, with Oscar-winning turns in The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, Jodie has helmed films such as 2011's The Beaver and 2016's Money Monster, as well as episodes of TV shows Orange Is the Black and House of Cards.

However, she has now claimed that women are still not getting the same opportunities as men when it comes to directing major U.S. projects.

"It's America that's the problem, and it has been for a very long time," Jodie told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of her sci-fi action film Hotel Artemis in Los Angeles. "We need to bang the head of America to let them know that it needs female directors."

She went on to note that Europe has "always been ahead" when it comes to inclusivity and stated that there is room for more women filmmakers in Hollywood, with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, released in 2017 and starring Gal Gadot, setting a precedent.

In Hotel Artemis, Jodie has left directing duties up to Drew Pearce and takes on the role of Jean Thomas, a woman who runs a secret hospital for criminals. And while she enjoyed acting alongside Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum and Dave Bautista in the flick, she intends to focus her attention back on making films in the near future.

"I said it and I'll keep saying it - I want to direct," the 55-year-old insisted. "And I will direct more than I acted."

Hotel Artemis, which also features Jenny Slate and Brian Tyree Henry, hits cinemas from 8 June.