Zazie Beetz pleased to be breaking racial stereotypes in Deadpool 2

Zazie Beetz loves that her Deadpool 2 character shows black actresses in a new light.

The German-born American star is fast becoming one of the hottest names in Hollywood, first making a name for herself in Donald Glover’s TV series Atlanta, before landing the role of Domino in the latest Deadpool outing.

Talking to Vanity Fair about her superhero turn in the Marvel flick, Zazie explained how she’s pleased to be portraying something different from the usual stereotype.

“I think black women are often depicted specifically in terms of the struggle, and never having the privilege of feeling light at heart and feeling that release, right? And that is a pretty cool thing to see on a screen,” she smiled.

Zazie is joined by Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in the big budget movie, with the trio also lined up to star in X-Men spin-off X-Force, with Deadpool writer Rhett Reese recently confirming the new movie will be an R-rated take on X-Men.

And looking even further into the future, 26-year-old Zazie reckons Domino could have her very own origin story

“I would love to see an origin story. I would like to see where Domino came from, because it is kind of a dark and interesting background,” she said in an interview with CBR. “With her luck, she doesn’t really have to worry if things are going to go her way or not, because they just do. Which I think lends itself to a light-heartedness and a light-footedness in everything.”