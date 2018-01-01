Idris Elba hits back at haters who criticised fiancee's royal wedding outfit

Idris Elba has jumped to his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre's defence after she was criticised for her royal wedding outfit.

The Thor actor was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England on Saturday (19May18) and he brought along Sabrina, who he proposed to in February.

Sabrina wore a full-on Gucci look, wearing a long navy cardigan with the fashion house's signature green and red trim and gold buttons over the top of a white dress, which she accessorised with matching white Gucci heels as well as a black hat by Vivien Sheriff. The ensemble drew criticism online, with many calling it too casual in comparison to the other guests, who dressed conservatively.

One user wrote, "Sorry I can't hold my lips. Idris Elba's fiance. Why are you wearing a Gucci cardigan. At your age?? To a royal wedding?" and another posted, "I'm so disappointed in Idris Elba's fiance wearing Gucci from head to toe to a Royal Wedding... of all brands."

Idris addressed the criticism on social media on Instagram on Monday by sharing a picture of the couple in the back of a car in their wedding attire and recalling their conversation in the caption.

"Sabbi: How do I look? Me: You look beautiful Sabbi!! Lets go see Harry and Meghan get married and make history (sic)," he wrote. "Sabbi: Boom (fist bump). Me: (first bump) @sabrinadhowre I love you. @!@@ the haters.. #Happiness."

Idris isn't the only royal wedding guest to address critics. Patrick J. Adams, Meghan's former Suits co-star, uploaded a picture of a woman sleeping in an airport lounge on social media and shared that he was getting revenge after she called him "chunky" to his face.

"She reads her paper. See's picture of me and Troian from wedding. 'My God. What a terrible photo of you,'" he wrote in the caption. "I look over. 'Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?' She pauses. 'Well, you're just so....chunky.' She laughs and falls asleep. And .... scene."

Patrick has since deleted the photograph.