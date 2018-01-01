Thandie Newton 'relieved' she's receiving equal pay on Westworld

Thandie Newton is relieved she will be receiving the same pay as her male Westworld co-stars next season.

The British actress confirmed last month (Apr18) that she would be receiving equal pay to her male counterparts in the next season of the HBO drama series.

Now, in an interview with ET Online, Newton paid testament to the significance of the news and praised the Time's Up and the #MeToo movements, which are fighting for gender equality in the workplace, for playing a part.

"It's huge!" she said. "Let's face it, it's not a new movement. It's been going on since Suffragettes.

"But for me, it was just a relief to actually get to a point where I wasn't having to ask and I wasn't having to fight for what should be a rightful gift from someone who values and appreciates you."

Newton went on to state that she now feels greater loyalty to the HBO network, though she had always enjoyed working with Westworld co-creators Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy.

It's not the first time the actress, who plays Maeve Millay in the sci-fi thriller, has championed female empowerment as she has been a women's rights activist for the past 20 years as well as served on the board of violence against women charity V-Day.

Meanwhile, Newton has also discussed the challenges of filming episode five of Westworld, titled Akane no Mai.

She divulged that she had to learn some Japanese for her part and spent three weeks preparing for the shoot.

"I swear to God, at first, I was horrified," she smiled of learning a new language. "But I wanted to embody it."