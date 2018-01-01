Paris Jackson fires back at critics over Janet Jackson Billboard Awards 'snub'

Paris Jackson has blasted online critics who took aim at her for not supporting her aunt Janet Jackson at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night (20May18).

The Nasty singer was honoured with the Icon Award at the prizegiving, which was attended by Paris' brother Prince Michael and their grandmother Katherine, but the model and actress was a no-show, prompting trolls to suggest she should have been there.

Paris, who supported her aunt with a message on social media, has since taken to Instagram Story to blast the haters, insisting it's none of their business how she interacts with family members.

"Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she wrote. "As amazing and as s**tty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours.

"I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know."

Paris and Janet have always been close and the pop superstar was the family member the model turned to when her father Michael died in 2009 - she turned and sobbed into Janet's chest as she paid tribute to the King of Pop at his memorial service.