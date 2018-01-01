Duke and Duchess of Sussex donate wedding flowers to hospice patients

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have delighted hospice patients in London by donating some of their wedding flowers to the facility.

The happy couple married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday (19May18), when the venue was decorated with elaborate floral displays.

While the bride's bouquet was laid upon the grave of The Unknown Warrior in London's Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to those killed or injured in World War One, continuing a longrunning royal tradition, Harry and Meghan, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, chose to send their other flowers to various charities and care centres, including St. Joseph's Hospice in Hackney.

"Today we got a very special delivery," read a post on the centre's Facebook page. "Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients.

"A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture."

One of the lucky recipients of the bouquets was Pauline Clayton, an 89-year-old hospice patient who actually used to work for The Queen's dressmaker, Sir Norman Hartnell, and helped to make the monarch's own wedding gown when she exchanged vows with Prince Philip in 1947.

"With my royal connections it's such a lovely coincidence to be at St. Joseph's and receive these wedding flowers," she told the BBC.

The bouquets were made up of a variety of neutral-coloured flowers, including white roses, peonies, foxgloves, and forget-me-nots, to honour the memory of Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.