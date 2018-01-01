Patrick J. Adams regrets sharing photo of airport bodyshamer

Actor Patrick J. Adams has apologised to fans online after posting an unflattering photo of a woman who called him "chunky" following his appearance at the royal wedding.

Patrick and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, were among the guests invited to join his former Suits co-star Meghan Markle - now known as Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge - exchange vows with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, England on Saturday (19May18), and they were photographed as they arrived at St. George's Chapel for the special ceremony.

As they flew out of London the following day they encountered a rude woman who recognised Patrick and Troian from a snap published in a newspaper.

"She reads her paper. See's picture of me and Troian from wedding (sic)," he captioned a shot of the critic sleeping in a chair next to him.

"'My God. What a terrible photo of you,'" he continued. "I look over. 'Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?' She pauses. 'Well, you're just so....chunky'.

"She laughs and falls asleep. And .... scene."

Patrick deleted the picture shortly afterwards, but a number of followers had already expressed their disapproval of the post, claiming the actor was guilty of bodyshaming, after taking issue with the woman's comment about his appearance.

On Monday, the 36-year-old returned to Instagram to take responsibility for his post and say sorry.

Alongside a message reading: "And now for a quick lesson about body shaming, apologizing and media outlets," he wrote, "Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport.

"My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the 'high road...'"

The remarks made him rethink his actions, and he now regrets the way he handled the situation.

"I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong," Patrick explained. "I'm no bully.

"What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I'm sorry I didn't. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian (too nice) - so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I'm sorry."

Patrick's apology earned him praise from actress Sophia Bush, who responded, "Well done friend. People forget that you're human. This is a great teaching moment."