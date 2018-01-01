Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about hairloss concerns

Jada Pinkett Smith is battling to save her hair after revealing she's worried she might be going bald.

The actress came clean during the Monday (21May18) broadcast of her Facebook show Red Table Talk, explaining to her daughter Willow and her mum Adrienne Banfield-Jones - the co-hosts - why she has started wearing turbans.

The Girls Trip star says, "I've been having issues with hairloss... It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just a handful of hair just (fell out) in my hands and I was like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'

"It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear."

Red Table Talk has been all about family revelations since it started last month (Apr18) - Willow recently shocked her mother and grandmother by opening up about her past self-harming secret, explaining she cut herself at the height of her struggles with fame.

Now 17, she revealed she was so depressed after her Whip My Hair track became a huge hit in 2010 she lost her "sanity" and ended up cutting her wrists.

"I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'" Willow recalled, going back seven years to when she was 10, as the three women discussed what they considered to be their "greatest loss".

"After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they (label bosses) wanted me to finish my album," she continued. "And I was like, 'I'm not gonna do that'. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself."

Clearly shocked by the revelation, Jada asked, "What? When were you cutting yourself? I didn't see that part. Cutting yourself where?"

"On my wrist," Willow replied, as she showed off the fading marks. "I mean, you can't even see it but there's still a little something there... (I) totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it."

Shocked by her daughter's heartbreaking secret, Jada said, "Willow, I had no idea. I never saw any signs of that."