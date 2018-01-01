Ron Howard: 'I'm looking forward to the backlash from Star Wars fans'

Ron Howard is looking forward to the backlash from Star Wars fans once his new spin-off is released this weekend (25May18).

The director fully expects his take on the Han Solo origin story to be controversial, and he can't wait to see what die-hards make of the blockbuster.

"When you have really fervent fans, dedicated fans, it’s a little bit like if you love sports or a certain kind of a television show, you get to be emotional about it," he tells Press Association.

"I think that is fine, again as long as the creative people don't go, 'Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, so we will just repeat ourselves over and over again because that’s what we think the fans like'. Everybody involved knows that would be destructive, so you have to have a little nerve and put yourself out there and know that it’s going to be controversial.

"I'm sure that Solo will be controversial for some people because it’s sort of a different Star Wars movie. We will see how they respond. I think internally everybody had a great time doing it and feels confident about it and loves Star Wars. Nobody is trying to distort it but it’s a bit of an experiment. I think that’s a good thing. I fully expect some controversy so I’m curious about what that will be."

Howard took over the project following the departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and he admits he had a blast making his first Star Wars film.

"It was unlike any experience I ever had, and unfortunate that they needed to change directors at a certain point or felt that they had to, but the one thing that I could offer was fresh excitement," he adds. "I wouldn’t come in unless I felt the story was really strong and offered something to fans and also real belief in this charismatic, cool cast and objectivity.

"So I got to come in and sort of say, 'Hey, this stuff is already great that you were doing but here is a new idea', and inject it with that creative energy. I wound up having a blast."