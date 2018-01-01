Sir Anthony Hopkins hasn't spoken to his daughter in twenty years

Sir Anthony Hopkins has admitted he hasn't spoken to his only child, Abigail Harrison, in over twenty years.

The Welsh actor and star of the BBC adaptation of King Lear set to be aired next week, explained in an interview with the Radio Times that their estrangement meant he has "no idea" whether or not he is a grandfather.

When asked if Miss Harrison had any children, Anthony replied: "I don’t have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, 'get on with your life'. People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other. It is cold. Because life is cold."

Abigail, now 48, was brought up by her mother, the Silence of the Lambs' star's first wife Petronella Barker, after the couple divorced when she was four.

The pair were briefly reconnected in the 1990s when she appeared in two of his films, Shadowlands and The Remains Of The Day, but quickly fell out of again, with Abigail changing her surname in order to have a "career on her own terms".

The 80-year-old confirmed he now doesn't know where his daughter lives.

Meanwhile, the Westworld actor also slammed Hollywood, labelling it 'insidious' and toxic.

"Look how people feel entitled to this, that and the other, and they can only be surrounded by Yes people," he said. "I don’t want to be surrounded by people like that. The 'luvvie' and the kissing cheeks – I can’t stand it. There’s so much hypocrisy." But he paused to praise his third wife, 62-year-old Colombian antiques dealer Stella Arroyave, for "slowing him down".

"She’s very good for me. My wife worries because I work too hard. I will go on working because what else would I do? I’ll retire when my teeth and my hair fall out," he joked.