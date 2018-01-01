Charlize Theron to play news anchor Megyn Kelly in new movie

Charlize Theron will portray Megyn Kelly in a movie about Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been given a part in director Jay Roach's latest project, in which she will depict the former lawyer's journey from legal contributor to host of The Kelly File on the Fox News Channel.

Ailes, who was Chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, was forced to resign in 2016 when he was the subject of several sexual misconduct allegations, which included accusations made by Megyn and fellow anchor Gretchen Carlson.

The network reportedly tried to pressure Megyn to come out in support of Ailes, but she refused and went on to document the unwanted sexual advances she received from Ailes in her 2016 autobiography Settle for More.

Following his disgraced exit from Fox, the media mogul went on to become an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation.

Charlize will also produce the feature, which has been described as "an ensemble pic" in which Ailes and other major players during his reign at Fox News will all be depicted. Gretchen is also expected to be portrayed in the film, along with former anchor Greta Van Susteren, fired host Bill O'Reilly and Rupert Murdoch.

Roach has garnered a reputation for documenting real-life politics in his work such Game Change, based on events of the 2008 United States presidential election campaign of John McCain, and is said to be attached to a TV adaptation of Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The script will be penned by Charles Randolph, who won an Oscar and a BAFTA for co-writing The Big Short with Adam McKay.

Charlize is currently starring as a flailing mother-of-three in Tully, and will soon begin filming opposite Seth Rogen in Lionsgate comedy Flarksy.